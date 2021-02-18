Nissan-Datsun Offering Hefty Discounts Upto Rs 95,000 in February 2021: Know Details Here

The Coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on the auto sector. Now things are getting back on track as several companies including Mahindra and Mahindra and Honda Cars have already announced discounts for February 2021 to attract buyers. Following the trend, now Nissan and Datsun have also introduced monthly offers of up to Rs 95,000 on majority of their models.

Buyers need to note that Datsun has rolled out savings on the complete line-up whereas Nissan is offering discounts only on the Kicks. However, there is no discount offer or benefit given to Nissan’s Magnite and the model comes with a waiting period of up to September 2021 depending on the city.

Car lovers can go through the below-mentioned details to know about the discount offered on various models and can note that all the offers are valid for bookings and retails for February 2021 only. Also, the offers provided will vary depending on the location of the purchaser and the variant chosen.

Nissan Kicks: The model comes with a price range of Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh. The company is providing a cash discount worth Rs 25,000 followed by an exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000. You can avail this model with the total savings of up to Rs 95,000.

Datsun redi-GO: Available to the buyers in the price range of Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh, the model gets a cash discount and an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 each and corporate benefits worth Rs 4,000. You will be able to do a total saving of up to Rs 34,000 on purchasing the Datsun’s entry-level hatchback, redi-GO.

Datsun GO: With a price range of Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh, Datsun GO is provided with a cash discount and an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 each. However, there is no corporate benefit given to the model. GO comes with total savings of up to Rs 40,000 and these offers are applicable on all variants of the vehicle.

Datsun GO Plus: The company is offering the same benefits on the GO hatchback and the GO Plus MPV. However, the model is a bit more expensive than Datsun Go as its price ranges between Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh.