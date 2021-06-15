Nissan, Datsun Product Range Now Available in Canteen Store Departments Across India

Nissan India announces the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

“Nissan is honored to serve our brave defence personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer documents viz. Availability Certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) being digitized. The address of AFD portal to apply for car purchase: https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/. The process of buying of car for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer and customer documents and issuance of Local Supply order (LSO). The address of AFD portal to apply for car purchase: https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/.

