Nissan Exports 1,220 Units of Magnite SUV to Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal

Nissan India today announced the exports of the all-new Nissan Magnite in Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal. Since the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite in December 2020, Nissan India has produced 15,010 sub-compact SUVs (till end of May 2021) including 13,790 for India and 1,220 for exports.

Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”, the new vehicle has replicated its India success in the Nepalese market by achieving 2,292 bookings within first 30 days of its launch in February 2021 in a market that has monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units.

“Following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by the Indian consumers. Having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customer on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. We are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for our sustainable growth”. says Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

With the introduction of the third shift in its manufacturing process earlier this year, along with 1000+ new hires across the manufacturing plant, Nissan has been able to meet growing demands in the Indian and export markets. This early global exposure has helped Nissan India enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks.

