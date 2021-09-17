Nissan GT-R T-Spec Edition Breaks Cover With Rare Colour Options, Limited to 100 Units

It is said that all good things come to an end, but that is not the case with Nissan. Nissan’s Skyline series has been turning heads since 1973. To top their own game, the company unveiled the series’ successor in the form of Nissan GT-R in December 2007. Just when people thought there could not be an upgrade to this already perfect sports car, Nissan unveiled their 2022 GT-R, and it is simply breathtaking.

Recently launched in Japan, the Nissan GT-R has come again to sway away the car buffs as Nissan GT-R, which bring two editions – Premium and Track – along with it. With just 100 units made, this limited-edition beast has been launched in magnificent shades, including some very rare colours. The Nissan GT-R T-spec is a unique combination of new elements and elements borrowed from its older siblings.

In terms of the novel features, the Nissan GT-R T-spec hones a carbon fibre rear spoiler, T-spec badging, carbon-ceramic brakes, and gold-tinted alloy wheels. The roof and the boot lid are also made of carbon fibre.

Nissan GT-R T-spec picks up various elements from the older version of the Nissan Skyline series, such as the colours that the car is available in. For example, the new T-spec will be covered in Millennium Jade, one of the rarest colours ever seen on the GT-R. Another colour is the Midnight Purple that makes this car looks like a speed demon.

In terms of the mechanics, the Nissan GT-R T-spec has the same powertrain, the 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6, churning a maximum of 562bhp and 670Nm. The powertrain is paired with a 6-speed DCT paddle-shift gear system that spreads across all four wheels. However. The T-spec is a slight step behind the more powerful Nismo.

Since the Nissan GT-R T-spec will go to a limited number of interested buyers, the buyers will be chosen through a lot system.

