Nissan India Announces Nationwide Price Hike on its Range From January 1, 2021

Nissan India today announced a price hike of up to 5% across its models. The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2021.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021.”

The Datsun redi-GO is available in 0.8L & 1.0L engine option and in MT & AMT variants. Datsun GO is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT options. The Datsun GO+ is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT option.

Recetly Firth Ratings found out that Indian automakers' plans to pass on higher commodity prices to customers will dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December 2020, when the boost in some categories from pent-up demand and festive spending fades, and the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic reasserts itself.