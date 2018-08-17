English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nissan India Announces Service Support for Customers Affected by Kerala Floods
Nissan India has also set-up a customer care service with a 24/7 special desk (Helpdesk Support Number: 022-62613360).
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Nissan India has announced a comprehensive service support to its affected Nissan and Datsun customers in Kerala. Given the events that have transpired after the Kerala floods, special emergency repair teams have been set up and additional trained personnel will be deployed from dealerships in neighbouring states to expedite turnaround time for the repairs. Nissan has also provided a free towing service.
Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President (Aftersales & Supply Chain), Nissan Motor India, “We empathize with the current situation in the state of Kerala and are taking necessary measures to extend support to our customers in the state. Along with our dealer partners, we have activated a comprehensive service support network to help the affected customers in their hour of need.”
Nissan India has also set-up a customer care service with a 24/7 special desk (Helpdesk Support Number: 022-62613360) for faster insurance claims and settlement for flood-affected vehicles in the state. In addition to this, exclusive bays have been assigned for customers across Nissan and Datsun workshops in Kerala. Customers can call the 24/7 toll-free helpline number 18002093456 for further assistance and details.
