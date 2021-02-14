Nissan India Announces Special Program For Magnite Customers on Valentine's Day

Nissan India today announces a special program celebrating Valentines. Nissan India started the Nissan Magnite dispatches in January 2021 and in a single day, for the celebration of 72nd Republic day, 720 Nissan Magnite SUVs were delivered to customers.

To reduce the waiting period that stretched to many months, Nissan India took the initiative to add a third shift by hiring more than 1000 employees across its plant and 500+ employees in the dealership network. Nissan India has announced a special program this Valentines for the customers in gratitude to their love for their Big, Bold, Beautiful & ‘Carismatic’ Nissan Magnite and are waiting for its delivery.

Nissan India will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked the all-new Nissan Magnite and are yet to receive delivery. Every month 100 customers who are waiting would win benefits including 100% cashback of ex-showroom price, upgrade by one variant, 1-year extended warranty or 2 years/20K km maintenance package.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite has had an overwhelming customer response; customers love the all-new Nissan Magnite and in gratitude of their wait, we have introduced this Valentine's program,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect. Nissan has also extended the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in over 100 upcountry locations.