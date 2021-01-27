Nissan India Delivers 720 Units of Magnite SUV on Republic Day 2021, Launches Service Campaign

On India’s 72nd Republic Day, Nissan India delivered over 720 new Nissan Magnite SUVs to customers across dealerships in the country. To mark this milestone, Nissan India has launched the 12th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign for a month.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with over 720 deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support and congratulate every Indian on this special day.”

In this edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’, customers can avail benefits such as a free 60-point vehicle check-up, free car top wash, free oil filter for customers who could not avail the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 50% discount on select parts and accessories, and up to 20% discount on labour charges, avail best hygiene for the vehicles through antimicrobial treatment.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at the introductory prices at which it was launched. The Magnite is available in 20-grade line-ups and over 36 combinations.