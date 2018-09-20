English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan India Expands Dealer Network in Pune
Landmark Nissan Pune has opened 2 new showrooms at Wakdewadi and Kharadi, with a display area to showcase 10 and 5 cars respectively at each facility.
Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan India with Atul Shahane, Vice President, Network, Customer Quality, Nissan India and Sanjay Thakkar, Dealer Principal, Landmark Nissan handing over the key to a Datsun customer during the inauguration of Landmark Nissan in Pune. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan India has inaugurated two new showrooms and one workshop with dealer partner Landmark Group in Pune. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Atul Shahane, Vice President, Network, Customer Quality, Nissan India along with Sanjay Thakkar, Dealer Principal, Landmark Nissan.
Speaking at the inauguration, Atul Shahane, Vice President, Network, Customer Quality, Nissan India said, “At Nissan, customers form the foundation of our business. Our strategy for expansion, therefore stems from our commitment to offer an accessible and convenient sales and aftersales experience. Maharashtra is an important market for us, and Pune’s proximity to the larger regional market as well as its status as the state’s auto hub makes it the ideal location for our sales expansion in the state.”
Landmark Nissan has opened 2 new showrooms at Wakdewadi and Kharadi, with a display area to showcase 10 and 5 cars respectively at each facility. To cater to the aftersales services for customers, Landmark Nissan also inaugurated a workshop with 15 service-bays fully equipped with ultra-modern machines and equipment in Bavdhan.
Sanjay Thakkar, Dealer Principal- Landmark Nissan said, “We are privileged to have been associated with Nissan and are delighted to launch this new ultra-modern integrated facility. With Landmark Nissan, we are working towards bringing the brand closer to its existing and prospective customers in Pune and tap the substantial regional demand of the market.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
