Nissan India Extends Support to Customers Affected by Cyclone Fani

Nissan India has stepped forward to extend support to its customers affected by cyclone Fani in Orissa. Special emergency repair teams have been set up in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack and additional trained manpower will be deployed from its dealerships to expedite repair turnaround time. Free towing service is being offered to customers and repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts.Nissan customers can call at 24X7 Toll-free helpdesk number - 1800-209-3456 for any assistance related to their cyclone-affected Nissan and Datsun vehicles.Speaking about the initiative, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager - After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said, “As a responsible corporate, we are taking required measures to ensure that our customers can safely travel in this critical time. With the support of our technical experts and dealers, we have ramped up our services to be there for our customers.”