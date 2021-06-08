Nissan India Launches Subscription Plan for Magnite SUV Starting at Rs 17,999; Details Here

Nissan India has launched its first ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan” for customers to own and drive all-new Nissan Magnite, Kicks or Datsun redi-GO. The program has been announced in partnership with ORIX and the customers will have cars with ‘White Plate’ and ‘Buy Back option’. Only a refundable security deposit at the start of the Subscription Plan will need to be paid and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee basis of pre-selected tenure.

The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan comes with Zero Down payment, Zero Service Costs, Zero Insurance costs, it covers Vehicle insurance, Registration fee, Road tax, RTO expenses and all Maintenance costs including scheduled & unscheduled repairs, tyre & battery replacement, 24×7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork.

The ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan is first being introduced in the following cities in the first phase of launch: Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

The EMI prices for the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 17,999 for the MT XV variant and goes upto Rs 25,299 for the Turbo CVT XV Premium. For Kicks, the range starts at Rs 23,999 and goes upto Rs 30,499 while for the Datsun, the pricing starts at Rs 8,999 and goes upto Rs 10,999.

“Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to maneuver amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan MAGNITE, Nissan KICKS and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan.” says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here