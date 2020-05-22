Nissan India Launches Virtual Showroom for Online Buying, New Kicks SUV Listed

Japanese automaker Nissan introduced a new virtual showroom experience in India enabling customers to book and buy vehicles amid the Coronavirus crisis. In fact, Nissan is the latest automaker to join the virtual showroom bandwagon, especially at a time, when the government eased some restrictions in the lockdown 4.0, allowing the automakers in the country to resume sales and operations.

Under the initiative, the company's SUV Kicks and the entire Datsun range cars can be booked and purchases online. Furthermore, it will also offer virtual product display as well as online loan applications for all its products.

"We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer-centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers' location through a virtual showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

Nissan's virtual showroom experience comes at a time when nearly every automaker in the country has been offering online and contactless services to its customers, thereby, minimising physical contact. "The Nissan Virtual Showroom is an interactive online experience for all customers, enabling them to understand the KICKS’ class-leading features in an engaging and innovative way," the automaker said.

The Nissan Virtual Showroom will allow customers navigate to the bookings section and submit a request to select the car of their choice, choosing finance options via Nissan finance and then make payments through a secure payment gateway. The company also said that it is accepting all digital payments under the Nissan Virtual Showroom experience and it can be accessed through computer or smartphone browsers, without downloading any special application.