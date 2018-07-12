English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Nissan India Managing Director Jerome Saigot Quits

Jerome Saigot had joined Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd in 2015 and was responsible for the launch of Datsun brand in India.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Japanese auto major Nissan said its managing director for Indian operations, Jerome Saigot, has resigned to pursue a career outside the group. Saigot, who was Vice President, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, was elevated last year to take over responsibility for sales and marketing of both Nissan and Datsun brands of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).

"Management change is a part of any business. Jerome has decided to pursue his career outside of Nissan Group," NMIPL said in a statement. He had joined NMIPL in 2015 and was responsible for the launch of Datsun brand in India. Saigot reported to Nissan India Operations President Thomas Kuehl.

In 2015, Nissan launched the Datsun Go hatchback in India, marking the global comeback of the brand after nearly three decades. The brand, however, has not been successful in making a strong presence in the Indian market.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
