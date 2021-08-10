Nissan India Partners With myTVS to Provide Digital Services for Roadside Assistance

Nissan India has introduced free monsoon check-up camps for its customers across Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in India till 31st August 2021. The camp is conducted by trained personnel who ensure the usage of genuine spare parts. The camp offers a 30-points check-up which includes exterior, interior, underbody, road-test and free top wash for the vehicles to ensure optimum performance of the vehicle during the Monsoon season. Customers may also avail up to 20% discount on labour.

Nissan has added 18 new service workshops in 18 new locations all across the country towards customers’ service requirements. To strengthen customer assurance, Nissan India has tied up with myTVS to improve Nissan India’s end-to-end Road-side Assistance (RSA) services on the NissanConnect app. With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, Nissan India customers can experience fully digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow truck location. Additionally, Nissan India customers can subscribe to RSA services by paying through the digital payment portal.

In case of any vehicle breakdown situation, the customer has to click on RSA tab in the NissanConnect app which shall create a ticket in the myTVS system. The system shall then automatically pass on this case to myTVS’s nearest technician or tow truck digitally. The customer would be able to track the technician/tow truck on the app till the time they reach the customer in need.

“Nissan on the core of customer-centricity has increased the service network reach by adding new workshops in 18 new cities this year and going forward will add more locations towards the service requirements of our customers. To further enhance customers’ ownership experience, we are happy to partner with myTVS to offer Roadside assistance completely on a digital platform and have also introduced a free monsoon check-up camp towards customer assurance” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan has launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigate the risk of infection and minimize disruptions in the schedule of customers. Whilst the ‘Nissan Express Service’ delivers a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes, as per the company. Customers can book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

Additionally, Nissan has launched Shop@Home, an end-to-end digital platform to extend a completely contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with engaging exploration enabled through the virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.

Nissan India’s recently launched subscription plan enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost. Nissan India also recently announced the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail of all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

