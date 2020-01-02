Take the pledge to vote

Nissan India Registers 49 Percent Rise in Domestic Sales in December 2019

Nissan Motors also saw their highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years this December with exports of 10,791 units.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Nissan India Registers 49 Percent Rise in Domestic Sales in December 2019
Nissan Kicks. (Photo: News18.com)

Nissan Motor India on January 1 reported a 49 per cent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December. The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years. Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month-on-month with the improved performance of Kicks showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA".

Going forward, he said, "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as the primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products".

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
