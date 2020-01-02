Nissan India Registers 49 Percent Rise in Domestic Sales in December 2019

Nissan Motor India on January 1 reported a 49 per cent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December. The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years. Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month-on-month with the improved performance of Kicks showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA".

Going forward, he said, "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as the primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.