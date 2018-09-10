English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan India Reveals First Glimpse of Hyundai Creta Rivaling Kicks SUV, Launch in Early 2019
In India, Nissan’s tryst with the SUV began with the Jonga, a rugged SUV which served the Indian Army from 1965 to 1999.
Nissan Kicks front sketch. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan has revealed the first sketches of the Indian version of the all-new Kicks SUV. Nissan believes that the Hyundai Creta rival will offer what new Indian consumers want – an agile vehicle on urban roads which gives an added freedom to explore new terrains. The company says the Nissan Kicks SUV has an exterior which is engaging and provocative. The new V-motion grille, a signature motif in Nissan’s new global design language further adds to the presence of the Kicks.
Nissan is all set to introduce the Kicks SUV into the market with design language and features which will appeal to SUV enthusiasts in India. A testimony to the company’s rich SUV heritage, the India version of the Kicks is bigger, more evolved, more intelligent and caters to the brand’s core audience, who are adventurous, look for bold and intelligent choices in life, claims the Japanese automaker.
Nissan Kicks rear sketch. (Image: Nissan)
In India, Nissan’s tryst with the SUV began with Nissan Jonga. The iconic Nissan Jonga had been serving the Indian Army from 1965 to 1999 and went on to acquire an iconic status due to its inherent ruggedness, sheer power and all-terrain capabilities. Decades later, Nissan plans to follow in the footsteps of that legend and continue its spirit of innovation in the SUV segment. Nissan plans to introduce its range of SUV nameplates like Patrol, Terra, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Terrano, Juke and Kicks across more than 100 markets.
