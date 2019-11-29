Nissan Invests $300 Million in Japan Auto Plant to Boost Electric Vehicle Production
Nissan's production changes in its flagship plant in Japan will include robotics and sensors to decrease assembly line workers' stress.
Image for Representation (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo)
Nissan is investing 33 billion yen ($303 million) in its flagship auto plant in Japan's Tochigi prefecture in the first rollout of a production system geared toward electric vehicles. Nissan Motor Co. Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said Thursday that manufacturing methods must change because vehicles increasingly have both hybrid and electric engines and new parts for connectivity and artificial intelligence services.
Sakamoto said the production changes, set to be completed next year, use robotics and sensors to decrease physical stress on assembly-line workers. They are tailored for a workforce increasingly manned by senior workers and women. Among the innovations for Nissan's so-called intelligent factory is a powertrain mounting system that allows at least 27 configurations to be installed in one procedure.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.
- Dog Lovers Hear: UK Couple Seeks 24-Hour 'Dog Carer', Will Pay Rs 30 Lakh in Wages
- Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue
- 2 Men's Singles, 1 Women's Singles and No Women's Doubles: Why PBL is Sticking to No-parity Model