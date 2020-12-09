Nissan Kick SUV Being Offered With Benefits Worth Upto Rs 65,000 Till December End in India

Much like many other car-making brands, Nissan too is offering year end discounts. The company has decided to give a discount on its offering Kicks. Buyers of this car can avail the discount till December 31. The idea behind doing this is to help dealers and manufacturers clear the stock for this year.

No one has been unaware of the condition of the automobile industry since the beginning of this year. As a result, quite a few discount schemes had been rolled out this year.

According to a report published in CarWale, Nissan is offering its SUV Kicks with special benefits of up to Rs 65000. The buyers can avail these benefits with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000 and an additional year-end discount of Rs 15,000. It has been clearly mentioned that the exchange benefit can only be availed at the NIC enabled dealerships. The exchange benefit may also vary across variants and location.

Kicks is available with a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission that produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can also come with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Japanese car making company is not offering any discounts on Nissan GT-R and the newly launched Nissan Magnite.