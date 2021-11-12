Nissan Kicks Being Offered Benefits of Upto Rs 1 lakh in November 2021 - Details Here

Japanese automaker Nissan is offering special benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh to Indian consumers on the purchase of Kicks SUV in November 2021. Nissan has announced the benefits for this festive season on its official website, and the offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate benefits. According to the website, the offer will be in force till November 30, or till stocks last.

Nissan Kicks is available with1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre powertrain, with offers varying for both variants. The Kicks in the 1.3-litre turbo petrol version is available at a cash discount of Rs 15,000 alongside an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The consumers will also get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 for buying the car from the Nissan website.

Customers can also avail of Rs 10,000 corporate benefit on the purchase of this variant of Nissan Kicks till November 30. The turbo petrol variant further comes in four trims — XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and XV Premium (O) Dual Tone.

Buyers who are opting for the powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine variant will get an upfront discount of Rs 10,000 on the SUV. Other benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000.

Also Watch:

The 1.5-litre variant which comes with a five-speed manual gearbox is available in two trims — XL and XV. Nissan Kicks’ starting price is Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom value).

On the other hand, Nissan recently expanded its subscription services to Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Partnering with Zoomcar and Orix for this initiative, Nissan is now available for people in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. Through its subscription model, people can rent Nissan and Datsun cars for their needs in these respective cities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.