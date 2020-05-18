Nissan Kicks BS-VI SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.50 Lakh, Available in Four Variants

Nissan has launched the new Kicks SUV in India with BS-VI compliant engines at an introductory price of Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Kicks, which is now available in a total of four variants, is now open. In the domestic market, the car will lock horns with 2020 Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Mahindra Scorpio.

On the outside, the car comes with no changes and continues with notable features including automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps with cornering function, roof rails, alloy wheels and door-mounted ORVMs with indicators. On the inside, the car gets a dual brown and black cabin along with features such as automatic AC, multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and push-button start.

In terms of safety, the car comes loaded with features including four airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) with Brake Assist, VSM (vehicle stability management), ESC (electronic stability control), TCS (traction control system) and HSA (hill start assist)

Mechanically, the car is available in two engine configurations including a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options in the car include manual and CVT.

