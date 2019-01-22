Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launch Live: Price, Details, Specifications and Features

It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the compact SUV segment. And as a result, automakers are trying to launch the new and updated compact SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer's demand. In 2018 Nissan announced that it will launch Its compact SUV Kicks in India and today is the day the car will be launched in India. The Nissan Kicks has already been revealed and the dealers across the country have officially started accepting bookings for the same. The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. It's pricing though will be on the higher side. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence. The body is designed and built with GRAPHENE (Gravity-philic Energy Absorption) body structure, which has inherent capability to absorb impact energy making the new Nissan Kicks stronger and on Indian roads.Nissan started the bookings for new Nissan Kicks in December 2018. The booking amount for the upcoming SUV has been set at Rs 25,000. Out of the bookings made in January 2019, 500 customers, who purchase Nissan Kicks, will get a chance to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The Nissan Kicks will mainly rival the popular Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment so it will be interesting to see where the new SUV will be priced at. Follow the live blog for more updates.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.