Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launch Live: Price, Details, Specifications and Features

News18.com | January 22, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the compact SUV segment. And as a result, automakers are trying to launch the new and updated compact SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer's demand. In 2018 Nissan announced that it will launch Its compact SUV Kicks in India and today is the day the car will be launched in India. The Nissan Kicks has already been revealed and the dealers across the country have officially started accepting bookings for the same. The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. It's pricing though will be on the higher side. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence. The body is designed and built with GRAPHENE (Gravity-philic Energy Absorption) body structure, which has inherent capability to absorb impact energy making the new Nissan Kicks stronger and on Indian roads.
Nissan started the bookings for new Nissan Kicks in December 2018. The booking amount for the upcoming SUV has been set at Rs 25,000. Out of the bookings made in January 2019, 500 customers, who purchase Nissan Kicks, will get a chance to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The Nissan Kicks will mainly rival the popular Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment so it will be interesting to see where the new SUV will be priced at. Follow the live blog for more updates.


Jan 22, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

The prices of the new Nissan Kicks compact SUV starts at Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jan 22, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

The new Nissan Kicks compact SUV will have four variants - XL, XV, XV Pre and XV Pre (0) in Petrol and Diesel engine options.

Jan 22, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Automatic climate control, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Nissan Connect is standard across all variants of the Nissan Kicks compact SUV.

Jan 22, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

The new Nissan Kicks compact SUV also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme.

Jan 22, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

The Nissan Kicks compact SUV is 1813 mm wide, 1615 mm high and 4384 mm long. The wheelbase of the car stands at 2673 mm. 

Jan 22, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Nissan Kicks compact SUV will be equipped with latest-generation Nissan Connect and it will support Android Auto and AppleCar Play.

Jan 22, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Nissan will launch the new Leaf electric vehicle in India in 2019 - Mr. Peyman Kargar, Chairman of Management committee, Nissan Africa Middle East and India.

Jan 22, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Nissan says that its imperative to succeed in the Indian market.

Jan 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Thomas Kuehl, President Nissan India takes the stage at the launch of Nissan Kicks compact SUV in India.

Jan 22, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

The new Nissan Kicks compact SUV will have a class-leading ground clearance of 210mm.

Jan 22, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Nissan Kicks compact SUV was already available in the international markets but the car that will be launched in India is bigger and gets revised styling and features.

Jan 22, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Here is how the rear of Nissan Kicks compact SUV looks like.

Jan 22, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

It is expected that the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV will also stack up against the Nissan Kicks that will be launched in India today.

Jan 22, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Nissan is part of the much bigger Renault-Nissan alliance and is all set to launch the Nissan Kicks, based on the similar lines of the Renault Captur – an SUV that excites buyers aiming for Hyundai Creta to the pricier Jeep Compass.

