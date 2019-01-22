Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300

Nissan Kicks compact SUV. (Image: Nissan India)

Japanese automaker Nissan launched its new SUV model Kicks in India, priced between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model, designed specifically for the Indian market, will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5-litre engines. Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki, which are priced in the range of Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 15.1 lakh. As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.23 km per litre for petrol variants and 20.45 km per litre for diesel trims. The petrol versions are priced at Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh.Commenting on the new model launch, Nissan Motor, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Management Committee for Africa, Middle East and India Peyman Kargar said the vehicle reflects company's commitment to bring the best of Nissan global products and technology to India. "Our research and development (R&D) and design teams in India developed the SUV in collaboration with our teams in Japan, America and Brazil," he added. Nissan India Operations President Thomas Kuehl said, with its progressive design, the Kicks will stand out in the competitive SUV segment in India.Furthermore, automatic climate control, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Nissan Connect are standard across all variants of the Nissan Kicks compact SUV. The new Nissan Kicks compact SUV also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme. The Nissan Kicks compact SUV is 1813 mm wide, 1615 mm high and 4384 mm long. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2673 mm and the Kicks also gets 210mm of ground clearance.Nissan Kicks compact SUV will be equipped with latest-generation Nissan Connect and it will support Android Auto and Apple Car Play. For the first 10,000 customers of new Nissan KICKS three-year warranty, maintenance package (up to 30,000 kms) and 24x7 roadside assistance will be free of charge. Nissan will also introduce a subscription model for the Kicks, which, according to the Japanese automaker, will be as low as Rs 11/km.(With inputs from PTI)