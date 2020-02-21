Nissan Kicks, Micra and Datsun Redi-GO Available at Discounts of up to Rs 1.68 Lakh

If you are planning to buy a car, some Nissan and Datsun dealers are offering huge discounts, which are available in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonus, extended warranty, free accessories and corporate discounts. The offers will be on till February-end.

Nissan: Exchange bonus of Rs 45,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 are available on variants of the BS-IV Nissan Kicks. Besides, the BS-IV Nissan Kicks is available with accessories worth Rs 13,000 and a five-year warranty. The diesel variants of the car attract a cash discount of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, the BS-IV-compliant Nissan Sunny and Micra have a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Datsun: The BS-IV Datsun Redi-GO is available on a discount of up to Rs 83,000. The Go and Go Plus can fetch you benefits of up to Rs 63,000. This is not the first time that Nissan and Datsun dealers are offering significant discounts, they did it in December last year, too. Last year, dealers were offering Nissan Kicks on a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. The Sunny has a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 14,000. The Micra fetched a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, besides a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Variants of the Datsun Redi-GO are available on a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 each and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.