Nissan Kicks Surf Concept SUV Unveiled, Gets New Body Graphics

Nissan has unveiled a concept vehicle "designed for those in search of the perfect wave."Surfers will find themselves in car paradise with the new Kicks Surf, which comes complete with roof crossbars perfect for carrying boards, a rear deck to store wetsuits and accessories, a changing booth to get water-ready, and even a portable shower system to clean off in after you're done catching some rays and riding the waves.To design the concept, the company's Latin American satellite interviewed surf champions Alejo and Santiago Muniz and combined their feedback with inspiration from Latin America's most famous beaches.The blue and yellow-green colour scheme is reminiscent of the beach, which is further emphasized by wave-shaped exterior graphics.The Kicks Surf is a more attainable and realistic beach-oriented vehicle than the Titan Surfcamp which debuted internationally last year with a tent that sat on the roof rack. Maybe next year Nissan will grace beach-goers with another water-inspired model that will actually be up for purchase.