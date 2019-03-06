English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nissan Kicks Surf Concept SUV Unveiled, Gets New Body Graphics

Nissan has announced a compact crossover that's sure to be a surfer's dream: the Nissan Kicks Surf.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 6, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nissan Kicks Surf Concept SUV Unveiled, Gets New Body Graphics
Nissan Kicks Surf. (Photo: Nissan)
Loading...
Nissan has unveiled a concept vehicle "designed for those in search of the perfect wave."

Surfers will find themselves in car paradise with the new Kicks Surf, which comes complete with roof crossbars perfect for carrying boards, a rear deck to store wetsuits and accessories, a changing booth to get water-ready, and even a portable shower system to clean off in after you're done catching some rays and riding the waves.



 
To design the concept, the company's Latin American satellite interviewed surf champions Alejo and Santiago Muniz and combined their feedback with inspiration from Latin America's most famous beaches.

The blue and yellow-green colour scheme is reminiscent of the beach, which is further emphasized by wave-shaped exterior graphics.

The Kicks Surf is a more attainable and realistic beach-oriented vehicle than the Titan Surfcamp which debuted internationally last year with a tent that sat on the roof rack. Maybe next year Nissan will grace beach-goers with another water-inspired model that will actually be up for purchase.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram