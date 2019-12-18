Nissan Kicks SUV Being Offered With Benefits Upto Rs 1.1 Lakh

Amid the slowdown in the Indian economy, Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has unveiled a mega offer for the consumers eyeing to buy a car ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Nissan is offering benefits of Rs 1.1 lakh on the purchase of its SUV kick. Under the ‘Nissan Kicks Red Weekend Offer’, buyers will also have the chance to win gifts worth Rs 1 crore.

The showroom price of Nissan Kicks starts from Rs 9.55 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.69 lakh for the top model. Nissan Kicks competes in the crowded compact SUV in India. Hyundai’s Creta and Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are its chief competitors.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor Pvt. Ltd, said that customers can go to any Nissan dealership and ensure his participation in the activities to stand a chance to win branded merchandise and more, Gaadiwaadi.com reported.

The benefits include an exchange bonus under the Nissan Intelligent Choice program up to Rs 40,000, at 6.9 per cent interest rate for 36 months. The other offers include cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

The offers keep on raining. Nissan is also offering a 5-year extended warranty and round-the-clock roadside assistance in 1500+ cities with the Kicks SUV.

