Nissan Kicks SUV Now Available With Benefits of Upto Rs 95,000 in March in India

For those who are planning to buy Nissan's BS6 compliant Kicks SUV, this is the best time to do so as the company has rolled out some amazing discounts and benefits for the month of March 2021. The offer is provided with the sole purpose to attract more customers and increase sales. Customers will be able to avail the offers including cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty benefit on purchasing Kicks. However, they need to note that these offers are valid only till the stocks of the vehicle are available or March 31, 2021.

While for all the government or PSB or PSU employees, the Japanese carmaker is also providing LTC offers. Customers of the vehicle also need to know that the offers provided by the company can vary across variants and location.

According to the details provided by the company on its official website, the total benefits which are being offered to the customers on the compact SUV amounts up to Rs 95,000. Out of this Rs 95,000, Nissan is offering a cash discount worth Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. The loyalty bonus offered by the company comprises Rs 20,000. However, this needs to be remembered that the loyalty bonus is applicable as an additional exchange bonus only. These exchange benefits can be availed by the purchasers of the vehicle only at NIC enabled dealership.

However, the company has not offered any discounts or other offers on the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

Talking about Nissan Kicks, the model is being offered by the company across eight variants and four trim levels in India, which are XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The vehicle is a petrol-only SUV and comes with the choice of two petrol engines.

The two petrol engines include a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine that produces 154 hp and 254 Nm of peak torque, while the other is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 105 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

The car comes with a price tag that ranges from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh ex-showroom. The rivals of Nissan Kicks include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others. The company has also announced a price hike across its entire portfolio which will be effective from April 2021.