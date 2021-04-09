Nissan Kicks SUV Now Available With Discounts of Upto Rs 80,000 in India, Details Here

Japanese automobile giant, Nissan is offering lucrative discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on its SUV modelKicks in India. The discounts have been announced by the company on its website and can be availed in cash, loyalty benefit and exchange benefit. The discount scheme will last till April 30, 2021, or till the availability of stocks, whichever is earlier.

The Kicks SUV by Nissan comes in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol motor comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission and churns out 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine generates 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque and comes with a six-speed manual shift and a CVT gearbox option.

Prospective buyers can benefit from the discounts via an exchange scheme of Rs 50,000, an upfront cash discount of Rs 20,000 and another Rs 10,000 discount depending on your Cibil score. The discounts, however, can vary as per the location and variants of the car.

The vehicle comes as a significantly spacious SUV offering ample headroom and legroom and three passengers can easily fit in the second-row for the sporty car. At the rear, it offers an impressive 400-litre boot space, capable enough for luggage during weekend trips with your family. The Kick also packs in a host of features like fog lamps with cornering ability, automatic headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, glove box with cooling, rear AC vents, Wipers that can detect rain and Nissan Connect.

Nissan Kicks is available in four variants with the XV Premium(O) model coming as the top-end version of the car. The company has also made the car available in nine colour options to cater to a diverse set of choices of buyers. The vehicle retails at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 11.85 lakh with the top model incurring a price tag of Rs 13.9 lakh.

