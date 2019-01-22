Nissan Kicks to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know

Nissan is set to launch the Kicks SUV in India today. Nissan had unveiled the exterior back in October last year and has subsequently been releasing images and videos the Kicks ever since. The Hyundai Creta rival is likely to kickstart Nissan's revival in the Indian market. The Japanese auto brand is part of the much bigger Renault-Nissan alliance and will launch the Nissan Kicks, based on the similar lines of the Renault Captur – an SUV that excites buyers aiming for Hyundai Creta to the pricier Jeep Compass.The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. It's pricing, though will be on the higher side. Nissan has unveiled the exterior design of its much-awaited SUV in India. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence.The upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV comes with features like floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with stylish roof rail, LED DRLs, front fog lamps and door mounted ORVS with indicators. It also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme. Furthermore, the Kicks has a ground clearance of 210mm and even gets smartwatch connectivity along with a leather-wrapped interior and an 8.0-inch Infotainment System.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.