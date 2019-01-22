English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan Kicks to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
Nissan is set to launch the Kicks SUV in India today. Nissan had unveiled the exterior back in October last year and has subsequently been releasing images, videos and information about the Kicks ever since.
New Nissan Kicks. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
Nissan is set to launch the Kicks SUV in India today. Nissan had unveiled the exterior back in October last year and has subsequently been releasing images and videos the Kicks ever since. The Hyundai Creta rival is likely to kickstart Nissan's revival in the Indian market. The Japanese auto brand is part of the much bigger Renault-Nissan alliance and will launch the Nissan Kicks, based on the similar lines of the Renault Captur – an SUV that excites buyers aiming for Hyundai Creta to the pricier Jeep Compass.
The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. It's pricing, though will be on the higher side. Nissan has unveiled the exterior design of its much-awaited SUV in India. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence.
The upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV comes with features like floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with stylish roof rail, LED DRLs, front fog lamps and door mounted ORVS with indicators. It also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme. Furthermore, the Kicks has a ground clearance of 210mm and even gets smartwatch connectivity along with a leather-wrapped interior and an 8.0-inch Infotainment System.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. It's pricing, though will be on the higher side. Nissan has unveiled the exterior design of its much-awaited SUV in India. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence.
The upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV comes with features like floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with stylish roof rail, LED DRLs, front fog lamps and door mounted ORVS with indicators. It also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme. Furthermore, the Kicks has a ground clearance of 210mm and even gets smartwatch connectivity along with a leather-wrapped interior and an 8.0-inch Infotainment System.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 21 January , 2019 In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor Play and More
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results