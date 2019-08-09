Nissan Kicks XE Variant Launched in India at Rs 9.89 Lakh, Introduced as the New Base Variant

The hotly-contested compact SUV segment has lately seen interesting action with new entrant climbing up to the top positions. In a surprising turn of events, the Hyundai Creta and Venue managed to outsell the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which suffered a year-on-year decline of 63 per cent.

Catering to the highly competitive market, Nissan has now launched a new base variant for its weapon in the arsenal. The Nissan Kicks XE Variant has been launched in India at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available as a diesel version and undercuts the current base XL variant by about Rs 1.2 lakh.

A few notable features on the new base variant include auto climate control with rear AC vent, cooled glovebox, 2DIN audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, shark fin antenna, central door lock, impact sensing auto door look, rear parking sensors among others. On the safety and security front, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist as standard, while the Nissan Connect tech adds features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, locate my car and share my car location.

The convenience pallet includes keyless entry, and push-button start-stop via intelligent Key, and 'Lead Me to Car' features. However, compared to the higher variants, the XE misses out on an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, LED projector headlamps, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), 360-degree camera, side airbags, leather seats, dual-tone paint scheme, among others.

Under the hood, the mechanicals remains the same, where the SUV ships with the 1.5-litre K9k four-cylinder engine that churns out 108bhp and 240Nm of torque.

