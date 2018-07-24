Nissan Launches 9th Edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’ Service Camp in India

Nissan has launched the 9th edition of their week-long ‘Happy with Nissan’ service camp for customers across India. Customers will be able to avail offers and discounts across all Nissan Datsun outlets from July 24 to July 31. Since the start of the campaign in 2014, Nissan has successfully serviced around 1,00,000 customers through this initiative.Nissan’s week-long service camp will include a 60-point free vehicle check-up, free top wash attractive discounts on accessories, up to 20 percent discount on labour charges and assured gifts for customers. The Japanese automaker will also explain the benefits of authorized Nissan and Datsun service centers and the use of Nissan genuine spare parts, oils and accessories to their customers.Commenting on the occasion, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President - After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said,” We strongly believes in offering superior sales and after sales services to our customers. ‘Happy with Nissan’ is a customer outreach initiative that serves as a platform for us to proactively connect with our customers. We have successfully serviced nearly 1.5 lakh customers over the years through this initiative. And, we aim to delight all our Nissan and Datsun customers with great after sales service offers during the 9th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’.”Additionally, Nissan has also introduced a safety-certified child seat which can be retrofitted as an accessory on all Nissan and Datsun vehicles. Customers will be able to avail a 10 percent discount on the child seat during the ‘Happy with Nissan’ week. The ‘Child Seat’ comes equipped with features like side-impact protection, 3-position recline, and a 5-point safety harness to add extra protection.