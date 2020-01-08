Nissan Launches Anywhere, Anytime Test Drive for Kicks SUV

Nissan India has launched the Anywhere, Anytime test drive for Nissan KICKS. The new initiative enables customers to schedule their test drive online as per their convenient time and location. This service will initially be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, for customers looking to purchase Nissan Kicks.

Nissan, in partnership with Orix – a global leader in innovative leasing and transportation solutions, is bringing end-to-end support to enhance the overall customer journey - from test driving a vehicle without visiting the showroom to superior sales and after-sales experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said, "Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exceptional sales and after-sales services to its customers. This is yet another unique step from Nissan to make car buying more convenient by giving them the first experience of Nissan KICKS at their doorstep.”

A customer can schedule a test drive of Nissan KICKS from the comfort of their home or office simply by logging on to the official Nissan India website. The customer just has to share the preferred time and venue to schedule the test drive. The test drive can be scheduled between 9 am to 7 pm on any of the seven days of the week.

Speaking on the tie-up, Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, the largest B2B car rental company in India stated that "The Test Drive Experience or TDx is another step which ORIX is proud to take with its partners in the mobility landscape in India and it comes with plethora of technological innovations and solutions. These solutions will help customers experience the brand new Nissan KICKS in a unique and amazing way, directly from the convenience of their homes".

Nissan India recently launched the new XE diesel variant of the KICKS. It is now available in four diesel variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, ranging from INR 9.89 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh. The KICKS is also available in two dynamic petrol variants – XL at Rs 9.55 lakh and the XV at Rs 10.95 lakh.

