Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
Under the new test, a 5 star result for the new Nissan LEAF was published making it the first all-electric car rated 5 stars by Euro NCAP.
Nissan Leaf Euro NCAP safety test. (Image: Euro NCAP)
It is one of the most sought-after electric cars in the world. It is one of the most affordable electric cars in the world. It is one of the most sold electric cars in the world. And now, it is the safest electric car in the world. Euro NCAP, in its latest series of safety test, has awarded the Nissan Leaf, best rating of 5-Star, and that too through the latest and stringent testing methods.
Euro NCAP continues to set the agenda with new, more demanding challenges by the introduction of the first cycling detection test for AEB. Under the new test, a 5 star result for the new Nissan LEAF was published making it the first all-electric car rated 5 stars by Euro NCAP.
First launched in 2011, the new gen Nissan LEAF comes with many new safety features and demonstrates that environmental friendliness need not come at the expense of improved safety – the safety of those inside the car and those who share road-space with it.
The LEAF is the first car to be assessed against Euro NCAP’s improved and extended protocols for 2018. Cyclist-detection with auto brake technology is tested for the first time on the LEAF and is included with AEB Pedestrian in a new designation called AEB Vulnerable Road Users (AEB VRU).
Robbert Verweij, Euro NCAP Board member and Senior Policy Advisor at the Dutch Ministry of Transport, said, “It was the drive to save cyclists’ lives which inspired the Dutch government to fund a major project which led to the development of a protocol for detecting cyclists. We are honoured that Euro NCAP has decided to add this protocol to their rating scheme.”
Other rating updates for 2018 include testing of pedestrian detection in darkness and obscure lighting conditions to ensure these systems work at all times. Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) systems are the newest generation of intelligent lane support systems that autonomously take evasive action if the car is in danger of leaving the road or of colliding with another vehicle.
