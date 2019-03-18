Nissan LEAF is the First Electric Car to Cross 4 Lakh EV Sales

The Nissan LEAF has become the first electric car in history to surpass 400,000 sales. Introduced in 2010 as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF made electric driving accessible to non-luxury buyers. Less than a decade ago, electric cars were seen as a niche product, and LEAF customers were mostly “early adopters.” Today, a growing number of consumers say their next car may be electric.Customers are choosing the LEAF for its powerful, agile performance and advanced technologies, such as the ProPILOT semiautonomous driving system, in addition to the benefits of sustainable mobility.“This milestone is a powerful statement that 400,000 customers, and counting, value the Nissan LEAF for the excitement, confidence and connection it delivers,” said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's global head of marketing, sales and electric vehicles. “The LEAF remains the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our strategy for moving more people to a better world.”Nissan formed partnerships around the world under its Nissan Energy initiative. These partnerships will leverage the ability of electric car batteries to store energy and share it with homes, businesses and power grids – making electric vehicles even more useful, while promoting efficient energy use.Meanwhile, LEAF owners have driven their cars more than 10 billion kilometers in total. The number of LEAF vehicles sold since 2010 is enough to save 3.8 million barrels of oil a year. Last year, the LEAF was not only the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe, but also the top-selling car of any kind in Norway.The Nissan LEAF is available in more than 50 markets globally. It will go on sale in six new markets in Latin America in the first half of this year and seven in Asia and Oceania by the end of the year.