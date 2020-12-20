'Nissan Magnite Care' Maintenance Plan Announced for Compact SUV, Can be Extended Upto 5 Yrs

Nissan India has announced its maintenance packages for the Magnite compact SUV. The low-cost package for the Nissan Magnite will be priced at just 29 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). A warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) is available which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan is also offering its customers, multiple labour-free services available at all service networks in the country on the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan India has introduced a prepaid maintenance plan known as “Nissan Magnite Care” that allows customers to further save up to 22%. The plan is applicable for two to five years and is available at all Nissan service networks in the country, with options to choose between the ‘GOLD’ and ‘SILVER’ packages. Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service and silver package covers basic maintenance service.

“Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance”, said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan is also offering ‘Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect' to bring transparency in service cost with division of labour and parts in advance and plan the service booking accordingly.

Nissan has also launched ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes at no additional cost to customers. Nissan is also offering ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services to and from dealerships.

The all-new Nissan Magnite has received 15,000+ bookings and 1,50,000 enquiries in the last 15 days since launch. It has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs 4,99,000 (ex-showroom) valid until December 31, 2020.