Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Crosses 50,000 Bookings in Four Months Since Launch in India

The Nissan Magnite has clocked over 50,000 bookings & 10,000 wholesale deliveries since its launch on December 02, 2020. Since its launch on December 2,2020, the all-new Nissan Magnite has received 2,78,000 plus enquiries with more than 50,000 bookings with 5,000 (10%) bookings on the digital platform and 45,000 through the on-ground bookings at the Nissan dealerships. Approximately 15% of these bookings made were on the CVT models and approximately 60% of them were top end variants that is XV and the XV Premium.

On the outside, the design is quite clever. The combination of a large grille with slim lights makes the car appear bigger at first glance. The same effect comes with the excess use of the body cladding on the sides and the overly sized wheel arches which give the car some muscle, but after a few glances, it felt like it could have used bigger wheels. The car looks proportionate from the back and the silver skid plate will make it stand out of the crowd. Overall, it’s a smart-looking SUV. The fact that it has a massive ground clearance only adds to the stance and ‘big-SUV’ looks of the Magnite.

In terms of styling, the compactSUV is well proportioned and has a muscular stance thatis accentuated by its strong body lines. Some of the Magnite’s stand-out design features include the L-shaped LED DRLs, swept-back headlights, large octagonal grille, thick C-pillars, haunches above the rear, and the black body cladding that goes around the SUV.

The dash on the Magnite is dominated by a large touchscreen infotainment system which comes with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Adding to the wireless list of features that the car has, you also have a wireless charging pad. However, it is operated manually so it’s not an automatic one like you would see in a Hyundai, keep that in mind. Then you also have the big digital instrument cluster in front of you which has really nice animations, is colourful, and is helpful as it shows all the information that you would need.

In top-rung variant, the Magnite gets a long equipment list that includes LED bi-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, roof-rails as well as front and rear faux skid plates.

Furthermore, it also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT display for instrument cluster, voice recognition technology, push-button start, cruise control, a 360-degree around view camera, tyre pressure-monitor and all-black interior.

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72hp and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder,turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque. Nissan is not going to offer a diesel engine with the Magnite.

In terms of transmission, both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol additionally gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here