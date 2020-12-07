Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Garners 5,000 Bookings in Five Days Since Launch

Nissan India has received phenomenal response from Indian consumers with over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the newly launched Nissan Magnite within five days of its launch. The Big, Bold, Beautiful and ‘Carismatic’ SUV is available across the country at Nissan showrooms to experience and book at special introductory price of Rs 4,99,000 onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) with more than 20 variants with Top variant at 9,59,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special introductory price is valid for all bookings until December 31, 2020.

More than 60% of the bookings received from our esteemed Customers are on the Top 2 grades (XV and XV Premium) and more than 30% of the bookings are on CVT Automatic. This is a testimony that the All-New Nissan Magnite offers fantastic value as one moves up with 20+ first-in-class and best-in-segment features with great quality.

More than 40% of all our customers who booked the All-New Nissan Magnite came through digital channels. This is a clear indication on the convenience that Indian consumers are loving in the New normal. www.nissan.in offers a host of First-in-Industry digital tools including a Virtual showroom, Configurator with Build and Price and even a Virtual test drive.

“The All-New Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite has strengthened our belief that the “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer. With an increased preference for the Top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.