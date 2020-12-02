Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Launched in India at Introductory Price of Rs 4.99 Lakh

Nissan has launched the Magnite compact SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car joins the hotly contested sub-4m SUV segment, rivaling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the recently launched Kia Sonet among others.

A few things you should know about the Magnite:

1. Even though the price announcement will happen tomorrow, earlier price leaks, suggested that Magnite will be priced at around Rs 5.5 lakh and its top-end version will be priced much below Rs 10 lakh mark. However, the official prices will be announced on Wednesday. As of now, Kia's Sonet with a base price of Rs 6.79 lakh is the most affordable vehicle in this category.

2. Nissan Magnite will come with a 360-degree view monitor, which is also known as Around View Monitor or AVM. Customers can also activate the left or the right-hand side cameras according to their preference for a better parallel parking.

3. Magnite is the only car in this segment to offer a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). While other vehicles offer gearboxes like torque convertor, Dual-clutch automatic transmission and even intelligent manual transmission, none of them offer a CVT like Magnite.

Also Watch:

4. Nissan's latest creation will come with two petrol engine options. There is no diesel engine option for customers.

5. Magnite’s top-end version comes with a full LED headlamp. Nissan claims that these lamps are the sleekest in this category and enhance the look of the car. The Japanese automakers claim that the lamps have the widest throw in this category.

6. The Magnite also offers a vivid-looking driver instrument cluster in the segment. With a 7.0-inch full thin-film-transistor (TFT) instrument cluster, the driver gets an advanced level of graphics and information. The Magnite also features an 8-inch infotainment system to complete the dual-screen set-up.