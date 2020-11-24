Upcoming Nissan Magnite Compact SUV to be Launched on December 2 in India

Nissan is all set to launch the Magnite compact SUV in India on December 2 this year. The Japanese automaker is expected to open bookings for the car imminently at dealerships and online platform. The car’s production is already underway and we were most opportune to test it out in the open road.

Mechanically, the Magnite will come with two engine options bot of which are petrol. There is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D motor that outputs 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 100PS and 152Nm of torque. ARAI figures suggest that the Magnite will return 18.75 kmpl with the naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 20 kmpl for the turbo-manual and 17.7 kmpl for the Turbo CVT.

The car will be available in five variants. The base variant will get the naturally aspirated unit while the turbo-petrol will be reserved for the rest of the range with manual as well as CVT options. Notable features in the car include LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor, tire pressure monitor, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. Optionally, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and JBL speakers can be added.

Nissan has also revealed the dimensions and fuel tank capacity of the Magnite. The SUV is 3,994mm long, 1,758mm wide and 1,572mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500mm and ground clearance 205mm. The fuel capacity is 40 litres. There are four dual-tone and four single-tone colour options on offer.