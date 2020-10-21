Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Unveiled; To Get 1.0-Litre Turbo Engine With CVT Gearbox

Nissan India has unveiled their much-awaited B-SUV, the all-new Nissan Magnite. This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21 and is built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World'. It features latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), and is designed in Japan. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features.

The exterior of the all-new Nissan Magnite 9 body colors, 5 monotone and 4 dual tone. There are sleek headlamps, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a dominating front grille.

The Magnite gets 7-inch TFT instrument panel with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.) to transform the car as per customer needs.

Nissan Magnite cabin

Other notable features include a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient /mood lighting, and premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman). A first in its segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite is also equipped with one of Nissan’s top support technology, the Around View Monitor (AVM), which gives the driver a virtual bird’s eye view from above the vehicle.

With 60-40 split foldable rear seats for flexibility, it is the most spacious B-SUV, which has a huge ‘couple distance’ (distance between the driver and side passenger) of 700mm, a rear knee room of 593mm and a rear headroom of 76mm. The all-new Nissan Magnite’s luggage room capacity is 336-litre.

As one of the most fuel-efficient (20 kmpl) B-SUVs in the market, it comes with the all-new HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

The all-new Nissan Magnite’s features Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking and SRS dual airbag system with pretension & load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

“Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country. It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. “The all-new Nissan Magnite is truly a complete package as the big, bold, beautiful and carismatic B-SUV that offers best in class space for family and friends; dynamic design and high ground clearance, HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine for thrill seekers; and advanced Japanese technology for today’s discerning customers and tech enthusiasts. We are confident of its capability to become a game changer in the Indian market,” he added.