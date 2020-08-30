Nissan Magnite Concept Design Details Revealed, Gets Futuristic Interiors: Watch Video

Nissan India has revealed the design approach taken to create its latest B-SUV, the Nissan Magnite Concept, along with the newer design elements of its interiors and exteriors. The newest offering in the Nissan family is designed for India and for export countries.

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Concept is aimed to be wide and spacious and it has a horizontal instrument panel, followed by the air ventilators that have a distinctive shape and cliff section. It also includes a sporty mono-form shape seat which enhances comfort and the rear seats are designed to offer rich cushioning.

Watch Video:

Takumi Yoneyama, Design Manager, Nissan Motor Corporation, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept embodies Nissan’s spirit in every way. Our design approach was based on the art of sculpting and not just drawing lines on paper. We sculpted a solid and dynamic feel by carving a shape from a big, overhanging body. We followed the core of Japanese sense and aesthetic by extracting pure dynamism and shedding the unnecessary. We are proud to introduce our newest creation and we hope that our customers in India will love it.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The front section and the grill frame feature a vertical motion to enhance rigidness. In contrast, very sleek and sharp LED Headlamps and L-shape Daytime running light create a strong impression. This dynamic combination gives the car a confident and bold look; special tinted red colour adds further depth and makes it look solid and vibrant.”

Overall, due to its bold design and colour, the Nissan Magnite Concept is an eye-catcher and is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s SUV history and is designed for the Indian market.