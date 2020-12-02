AUTO

Nissan Magnite Launch LIVE: Price, Design, Features and More Updates

News18.com | December 2, 2020, 10:52 IST IST
The Nissan Magnite has been awaited for a long time in India and finally, today, it is set to be launched. We have already seen what the car will look like but Nissan will officially be unveiling more information about their new compact SUV. The Nissan Magnite, upon launch, is expected to become one of the most affordable SUVs that you can buy in India and at the same time, the higher-spec variants of the car are expected to be loaded to the brim with features.

The Nissan Magnite also marks Nissan's entry into the sub-4 metre segment and the Magnite will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and the likes.
Dec 2, 2020 10:52 am (IST)

The Nissan Magnite is also the only SUV in the segment that comes with a CVT transmission.

Dec 2, 2020 10:45 am (IST)

Now that you know the price of the Nissan Magnite, take our in-depth look at the car as we drove for almost 200 km before its launch. Here's how the experience went.

Dec 2, 2020 10:43 am (IST)

Here's the complete variant-wise pricing of the Nissan Magnite SUV.

Dec 2, 2020 10:41 am (IST)

The Nissan Magnite has now become the most accessible compact SUV in India as it undercuts the entire segment. 

Dec 2, 2020 10:39 am (IST)

Hold up, Nissan has just announced that the Magnite will initially be sold at an introductory price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price will be available to those who book the Magnite up till December 31, 2020.

Dec 2, 2020 10:37 am (IST)

The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Dec 2, 2020 10:36 am (IST)

Nissan says that the Magnite takes inspiration from India and as a result, it has the logo of Big, Bold, Beautiful.

Dec 2, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

Here's a look at the rear of the Nissan Magnite. 

Dec 2, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Here's how the Nissan Magnite looks like.

Dec 2, 2020 10:30 am (IST)

The launch event of the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV has started. Here come all the live updates! 

Dec 2, 2020 10:24 am (IST)

We have already driven the Nissan Magnite! Since we are a few minutes from the launch event to being, perhaps take a look at our first-drive review of the Nissan Magnite SUV.

Dec 2, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

Welcome to the live updates that we are bringing you straight from the launch event of the Nissan Magnite SUV.

The Nissan Magnite will also come with two petrol engine options and two gearbox options. It will come with features like wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, full LED lighting, all-digital instrument cluster and will be the only car in its segment to come with a CVT transmission.

Join in as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Nissan Magnite.

