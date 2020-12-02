Nissan Magnite Launch LIVE: Price, Design, Features and More Updates

Read More

The Nissan Magnite has been awaited for a long time in India and finally, today, it is set to be launched. We have already seen what the car will look like but Nissan will officially be unveiling more information about their new compact SUV. The Nissan Magnite, upon launch, is expected to become one of the most affordable SUVs that you can buy in India and at the same time, the higher-spec variants of the car are expected to be loaded to the brim with features.The Nissan Magnite also marks Nissan's entry into the sub-4 metre segment and the Magnite will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and the likes.