Nissan Magnite Launch LIVE: Price, Design, Features and More Updates

The Nissan Magnite has been awaited for a long time in India and finally, today, it is set to be launched. We have already seen what the car will look like but Nissan will officially be unveiling more information about their new compact SUV. The Nissan Magnite, upon launch, is expected to become one of the most affordable SUVs that you can buy in India and at the same time, the higher-spec variants of the car are expected to be loaded to the brim with features.
The Nissan Magnite also marks Nissan's entry into the sub-4 metre segment and the Magnite will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and the likes.
All-new Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
The Nissan Magnite will also come with two petrol engine options and two gearbox options. It will come with features like wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, full LED lighting, all-digital instrument cluster and will be the only car in its segment to come with a CVT transmission.
Join in as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Nissan Magnite.
