Nissan Magnite Production Starts at Company's Chennai Plant, To Get 20 Variants Across 4 Trims

Nissan India has announced the start of production of the Nissan Magnite at its plant in Oragadam, Chennai. The new Nissan Magnite under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian and global market is the brand's first compact SUV and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon among others.

The Nissan Magnite will offer features like Cruise Control, X-TRONIC CVT gearbox mated to the HRA0 1.0-litre engine, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and more.

The 1.0-litre HRA0 Turbo petrol engine with 5-speed manual & CVT transmission adopts the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sportscars such as the Nissan GT-R. There's also a 1.0-litre B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect.”

The Nissan Magnite will be available in four trim options namely XE, XL, XV and XV (Premium) and will have 20 variants. Here's what these trims offer-

• XE (Base) comes with standard 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual tone interiors

• XL (Mid) comes with 6 speakers for integrated audio, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable & foldable outside mirrors

• XV (High) gets 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and foglamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start

• XV (Premium) is packed with technologies such as the LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor, tyre pressure monitor and full sporty interiors

Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.