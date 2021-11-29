Nissan Magnite SUV Crosses 72,000 Bookings in India, 30,000 Units Delivered

Nissan has announced that the Magnite compact SUV has crossed 72,000 bookings in India. The company has delivered 30,000 units of the car so far. The Magnite was touted to be the make-or-break for Nissan in India. The car was inducted in the hotly contested compact SUV segment rivaling some of the most popular offerings in the Indian automotive market such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and others.

In top-rung variant, the Magnite gets a long equipment list that includes LED bi-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, roof-rails as well as front and rear faux skid plates.

ALSO READ: Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet Spec Comparison: Design, Features, Price and More

Furthermore, it also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT display for instrument cluster, voice recognition technology, push-button start, cruise control, a 360-degree around view camera, tyre pressure-monitor and all-black interior.

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72hp and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder,turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque. Nissan is not going to offer a diesel engine with the Magnite.

Also Watch:

In terms of transmission, both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol additionally gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.