Nissan Magnite SUV Price Hiked For the Third Time in Four Months Since Launch

Japanese automobile giant has increased the pricing of its Magnite model for the third time in four months. The SUV, which was launched in December 2020 at a competitive price tag, has now become dearer by as much as Rs 33,000. The Magnite was unveiled at an attractive pricing of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh in December 2020. The recent price hike now has escalated the ex-showroom cost of the vehicle to Rs 5.59 lakh for the base variant, while it is Rs 9.90 lakh for the top-end version.

The company first hiked the pricing of the base variant of the modelXE by Rs 50,000, while the second announcement of the price hike witnessed the turbo-petrol variants of the model getting pricier by Rs 30,000. While the non-turbo variants of the model continued to retail at the pricing announced during the launch, the recent hike has made the entire portfolio of Magnite variants costlier for prospective buyers

The vehicle incorporates 1.0-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox for standard versions, while the turbo-petrol variants also come with a CVT option.

A range of exciting features coupled with competitive pricing has made Magnite a popular option among car enthusiasts. The model gives direct competition to cars including Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. Nissan Magnite received a whopping 15,000 bookings within 15 days of the launch. The vehicle is available in eight unique colour options and four variants.

Nissan has also recently announced attractive discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on its Kicks model in India. Interested buyers can avail of the discount benefits via an upfront cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange scheme of Rs 50,000 as well as an additional Rs 10,000 discount depending on their Cibil score.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here