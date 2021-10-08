Nissan Magnite SUV Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 17,000 in India - Check Details Here

Japanese carmaker Nissan has hiked the prices of its Magnite compact SUV.The model was unveiled in India in December 2020 and since then has garnered about 65,000 gross bookings. This comes as the second price hike levied by the car manufacturer. The amount of the hiked price will vary as per the variants and will come into effect from this month onwards.

The Magnite compact SUV packs a 1.0-litre petrol engine under its hood and comes in four trims — XE, XL, XV and XV premium. The vehicle delivers 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price hike will vary between Rs 6,000 and Rs17,000, depending upon the variant. The top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium dual-tone will witness the highest price rise of Rs17,000, according to Carwale.

Talking about the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant, theengine comes in three trims — XL Turbo, XV Turbo, and XV Premium Turbo. The turbo petrol option is available in both manual and CVT gearboxes. The lower variants have received a price hike of Rs10,000 to Rs13,000 at the ex-showroom prices, while the higher ones have witnessed a price escalation of Rs11,000 to Rs15,000.

Nissan India has also recently unveiled the Virtual Sales Advisor service for potential Magnite customers. The initiative facilitates the buyers to avail 360-degree car buying assistance leveraging real-time interaction with the sales executives of Nissan.

The company has also established a cross-functional semiconductor task force to address the shortages of chips. This shortage has impacted the production at the company's Chennai plant as per a senior official of the company.

The chip shortage issue has also resulted in a massive backlog of its Magnite model and the company is working to minimise the impact of the current semiconductor shortage on its customers and business.

