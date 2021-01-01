Nissan Magnite SUV Scores Four-Star Rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) had recently performed an assessment on the model Nissan Magnite, the second assessed model under the Nissan brand in year 2020. Based on the overall score, the new Nissan Magnite had successfully obtained 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating in the assessment.

Mechanically, the Magnite will come with two engine options bot of which are petrol. There is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D motor that outputs 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 100PS and 152Nm of torque. ARAI figures suggest that the Magnite will return 18.75 kmpl with the naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 20 kmpl for the turbo-manual and 17.7 kmpl for the Turbo CVT

The car is available in five variants. The base variant gets the naturally aspirated unit while the turbo-petrol will be reserved for the rest of the range with manual as well as CVT options. Notable features in the car include LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor, tire pressure monitor, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. Optionally, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and JBL speakers can be added.

The SUV is 3,994mm long, 1,758mm wide and 1,572mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500mm and ground clearance 205mm. The fuel capacity is 40 litres. There are four dual-tone and four single-tone colour options on offer.