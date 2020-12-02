Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet Spec Comparison: Design, Features, Price and More

The compact SUV segment in India just grew bigger after Nissan launched the Magnite in Inda today. The Magnite poses as a make-or-break model for Nissan which has not seen a prominent success in the Indian market. Introduced in the hotly-contested segment, the Magnite will go up against a few of the most popular badges in the Indian market including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet among others.

Ahead of the Magnite, the most recent entrant and a badge that stirred up a storm in the segment was the Kia Sonet. The car came with an impeccable design and features that punch a segment above. Soon after its launch, the Sonet is deservingly fighting to be the most popular compact SUV in India. Hence, as Sonet continues to gain popularity, we see if Magnite has what it takes to take the fight to it.

Nissan Magnite Design

The design is quite clever. The combination of a large grille with slim lights makes the car appear bigger at first glance. The same effect comes with the excess use of the body cladding on the sides and the overly sized wheel arches which give the car some muscle, but after a few glances, it felt like it could have used bigger wheels.

The car looks proportionate from the back and the silver skid plate will make it stand out of the crowd. Overall, it’s a smart-looking SUV. The fact that it has a massive ground clearance only adds to the stance and ‘big-SUV’ looks of the Magnite.

In terms of styling, the compactSUV is well proportioned and has a muscular stance thatis accentuated by its strong body lines. Some of the Magnite’s stand-out design features include the L-shaped LED DRLs, swept-back headlights, large octagonal grille, thick C-pillars, haunches above the rear, and the black body cladding that goes around the SUV.

Kia Sonet Design

The Kia Sonet stands butch with an upright sporty stance. At the front, the car sports the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh.

At the rear the Sonet comes with heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates. The vehicle will be available with a set of crystal-cut alloy wheels for a sporty and premium appeal.

It will benefit from electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligent blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. Meanwhile, the dual tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

Nissan Magnite. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Nissan Magnite Interiors

The dash on the Magnite is dominated by a large touchscreen infotainment system which comes with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Adding to the wireless list of features that the car has, you also have a wireless charging pad. However, it is operated manually so it’s not an automatic one like you would see in a Hyundai, keep that in mind. Then you also have the big digital instrument cluster in front of you which has really nice animations, is colourful, and is helpful as it shows all the information that you would need.

Kia Sonet cabin. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Kia Sonet Interiors

The Kia Sonet will get a minimalistic centre console that offers easy access to new features. The vehicle will get several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats.

Nissan Magnite Features

In top-rung variant, the Magnite gets a long equipment list that includes LED bi-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, roof-rails as well as front and rear faux skid plates.

Furthermore, it also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT display for instrument cluster, voice recognition technology, push-button start, cruise control, a 360-degree around view camera, tyre pressure-monitor and all-black interior.

Kia Sonet Features

In terms of features, the base HTE gets dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, 15-inch steel wheels, rear AC vents, front power windows and electric adjust wing mirrors.

The HTX+, on the other hand, comes with more bells and whistles, including a tire-pressure monitor, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with ‘UVO’ connected car tech, ventilated front seats, an air purifier and a Bose Audio system.

Moving to the GTX+, the variant will feature sportier looks and an all-black cabin, and in addition to the HTX+, equipment such as six airbags, front parking sensors, ESC, hill start assist, a wireless phone charger, and more.

Nissan Magnite Engine

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72hp and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder,turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque. Nissan is not going to offer a diesel engine with the Magnite.

In terms of transmission, both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol additionally gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine will come with an option of a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT.