»
1-min read

Nissan Offers Free Foam Wash to its Customers on World Environment Day

Nissan's washing method, which was introduced in 2014, uses 45 per cent less water per car as compared to the conventional car wash that consumes 162 litres.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
As part of World Environment day, Nissan on Wednesday announced ‘Free Foam Wash Service’ for its customers in India. The company aims at conserving close to a million litres of water from June 5-11, 2019. All Nissan and Datsun customers can get their cars foam-washed across Nissan and Datsun service centres in India.

The method, which was introduced by the company in 2014, uses 45 per cent less water per car as compared to the conventional car wash that consumes 162 litres, thereby reducing overall water consumption. Around nine million litres of water has been saved ever since the introduction of this eco-friendly technique. Nissan says that the wash technique also saves time and increases the gloss & shine in cars by 30%.

Commenting about the initiative, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager, After Sales, Nissan India said, “Nissan India has always believed in providing the best-in-class After Sales services to our customers. Services which not only offer value for money but are also consistent with our vision to conserve and sustain the environment. Through this innovative and best-in-class foam wash initiative, we not only save our customers’ time but also conserve large quantities of water.”

In addition to this, Nissan India also celebrated World Environment Day 2019 by distributing saplings from June 5-11, 2019 amongst its valued customers across both Nissan & Datsun dealerships.

“Underlining our commitment towards sustainable mobility, we believe in offering value -added services which reiterate our commitment towards providing sustainable solutions to our consumers”, he further added.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
