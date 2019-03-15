Nissan Opens Pre-Owned Car Showroom in Madurai, Its 50th Intelligent Choice Outlet in India

Nissan India has announced the expansion of Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC) to Madurai with its 50th outlet. The concept of NIC is aimed at providing reliable and value for money deals on pre-owned cars as well the opportunity for customers to exchange their car of any brand for a new Nissan or Datsun car including the recently launched new Nissan KICKS. Cars which are certified under NIC go through a comprehensive 167-point quality check and inspection by Nissan technical experts.“Consumers are increasingly looking for reliable deals on used cars and this has contributed to the exponential growth of this segment in the last few years. We are happy to launch the 50th NIC outlet within 15 months of launching our pre-owned car business in India. This is line with our strategy to expand the Nissan brand in tier 2 & 3 cities of India.NIC outlet in Madurai will serve customers as a one stop shop for high-quality, thoroughly tested and reliable pre-owned cars at a value for money price”, said, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.Nissan certified cars are sold with up to 12 month & 20,000 KMs warranty, and three free inspections for all Nissan and Datsun cars. Customers can also avail an extended warranty of additional 12 months & 20,000 KMs on these certified cars. This makes Nissan as first & only OEM in India offering up to 24 Months & 40000 KMs warranty on Pre-Owned cars. Customers of Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC) can avail after-sales service at any of the 170 Nissan Authorized workshops located across India.NIC is Nissan’s global business model for pre-owned cars and was introduced in India after its success in Brazil and South Africa.