Nissan Showcases X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke SUVs in India, Details Here

Nissan has showcased three global models for the first time in India. The models on display were X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke. As per the company, it is carrying out the feasibility study for the X-Trail and Qashqai in the Indian market. The testing of both these SUVs has also started in the country.

The testing process will focus specifically on the adaptability of Nissan X-Trail and Nissan Qashqai to Indian roads and differing terrains. The tests are also done to assess each vehicle’s ability to meet customers’ needs. Starting this month, both the X-Trail and Qashqai will be put through their paces by Nissan’s top engineers on the roads that surround the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Nissan Juke was showcased in India to assess its suitability for the rapidly evolving Indian consumer base. “The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India.

The Japanese automaker further said that once testing phase is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models in India. These vehicle assessments are part of a holistic study that Nissan is undertaking to prepare for its future in India. The wide-ranging review also includes securing future localised production for the long-term viability of domestic and export manufacturing, as well as exploring the potential for electrification in the longer term.

“Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation,” added Torres.

